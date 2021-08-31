New bicycle lane along Ward Avenue aims to ‘provide another important mauka-makai link’ for city’s bike network

Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced today, the newest protected bicycle facility that runs along Ward Avenue.

“The Ward Avenue protected bicycle lanes provide another important mauka-makai link in the City’s growing urban bike network”, said DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi. “Joining parallel paths on Pensacola and South Streets and linking to the King Street protected bike lane, Ward Avenue is a step forward in mobility”

According to DTS, these bike facilities are the first directional protected bike lanes that run in both the mauka and makai directions (one lane on both sides) along Ward Avenue between King Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

They connect to the King Street protected bikeway which takes bicyclists eastbound to Mo’ili’ili or westbound to Honolulu’s Civic Center campus. And the Ward Avenue bike lanes connect the urban core with the commercial, retail, and residential destination of Kaka’ako.

DTS said residents and visitors will be able to take advantage of new connections to shopping, work, and play.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The protected bike lanes, which according to DTS, will give commuters more options to travel, without having to worry about parking or traffic congestion.

DTS said creating a network of comfortable bicycle facilities throughout Honolulu will reduce the dependence of personal motor vehicles, which will help reduce traffic congestion, travel times, pedestrian, vehicle collisions, and greenhouse gas emissions.

For more info, go to www.honolulu.gov/completestreets/urbancore.