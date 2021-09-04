A mother’s life thrives thanks to a teenage organ donor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two families are united forever as a teenager donated her organs to prolong the life of others.

The family of Samantha Sung-Ok Lim met one of the people that their daughter’s kidney went to.

Samantha Sung-Ok Lim was a 14-year-old Iolani freshman when she passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2019.

Cynthia Duong was able to thank the family in person for the life saving gift of Samantha’s kidney on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Kuakini Medical Tower. The emotional meeting with Duong and Samantha’s parents Steve and Jaemi Lim was filled with aloha.

Duong was 40 years old, a wife and a mom, at the time of the transplant.

Legacy of Life Hawai’i organized the gathering. The organization reports that 365 patients are in end-stage organ failure waiting for a life-saving organ in Hawaii.

For more information visit https://legacyoflifehawaii.org/