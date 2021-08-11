A mother’s kind gesture grows to feed more than 100,000 families nationwide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nonprofit that’s been helping feed American families during the pandemic celebrated a milestone on Tuesday with its 100,000 delivery.

The group, “Lasagna love,” started with a California mom looking to help those around her. Rhiannon Menn set to help out her community by making seven trays of lasagna and then going onto a Facebook group to ask if anyone needed a meal.

Seven families accepted. The little gesture in April of 2020 has grown into a national effort with Menn’s organization expanding to 33,000 volunteers across all 50 states.

The California woman now lives in Kihei.



