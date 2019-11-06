A meeting will be held to discuss proposed new administrative rules for Mauna Kea

The UH Board of Regents is meeting in Hilo Wednesday, to discuss the new proposed Mauna Kea administrative rules.

The latest draft comes after years of hearings, testimony and research.

The 1,600 page document lays out the management and protection of the cultural, natural and scientific resources of the UH management areas.

Officials say, that the new guidelines have no impact on the controversial TMT project, although activists say that they’re concerned some of the rules seem to be aimed at limiting activism and civil resistance.

Public testimony will be allowed, starting at 9:45 a.m. at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story