HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire in Manoa destroyed a truck but the home’s resident feels lucky that nobody was injured.

J.R. Robinson said that he and his family were asleep when they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. When they checked outside, the family’s truck was on fire.

He said the fire and police departments responded very quickly.

He then checked his camera footage.

“We saw a car parked right in front of our house here, a guy got out, wearing a gray hoodie, poured accelerant in the back of the truck and lit it,” Robinson said of what he saw on the footage.

Robinson is hoping that neighbors also have footage that possibly captured the license plate number of the suspect’s car.

“We’re hoping they can catch they guy who did it because it’s pretty scary. My whole family’s here and it could have caught the house on fire.”

Honolulu police are investigating the incident and remain on-scene.