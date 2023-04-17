HONOLULU (KHON2) — The founder of Atebara’s potato chips, Raymond Atebara, started this Hilo success story all from an idea he found in a magazine.

Today’s owner, Nimr Tamimi, talked to KHON2 about how the business that is famous for its light textured crunchy potato chips, taro chips, sweet potato chips and shrimp chips started.

Tamimi also told us why he took over and about the company’s ups and downs.

How Atebara’s started

Tamimi said Atebara was looking through a magazine when he came across equipment for making potato chips. Atebara then bought the equipment and started his business out of Hilo in 1936.

Unfortunately, when World War II was taking place, the military rationed potatoes leaving Atebara with no resources to keep his business running. According to Tamimi, that is when he turned to local farmers for taro.

In 1942, Atebara was the first business in Hawaii to commercially produce and sell taro chips which ended up saving his business.

Atebara’s son was ready to retire in 2001 which led to Tamimi taking over the business.

Why Tamimi took over the business

Tamimi was born and raised in Hilo and remembers walking with his friends a few blocks to Kai Store to purchase bags of Atebara Chips as a snack.

Tamimi said he thought it was a great opportunity to keep a local business running and to preserve the history Hilo has to offer.

Our community has lost a lot of the awesome food companies over the years, we wanted to do our part to help preserve a local favorite.” Nimr Tamimi, Hawaii Island Gourmet/Atebara Chips owner

Since taking over, Tamimi said the business has introduced cookies, chocolates and “Local Kine” Chips–flavors that are geared to our local palate and that you would normally not find in the mainland.

They are also working on the process of starting a cacao orchard to grow and process their own locally grown chocolates.

The mission, according to Tamimi, is to continue to work with local farmers to help with the food security of our island home. And, fun fact, the business is still operating out of the same kitchen since 1946 at 717 Manono Street in the Hilo House lots area!

Business ups and downs

Tamimi talked about the how hard the pandemic was on the business and said it was because of all the support from the community that they were able to stay open.

They are also grateful the community took to the internet during the pandemic and the company took advantage of their online recourse.

Tamimi said it is always hard competing against the bigger chip companies and after a while “stopped trying to chase that market.”

Now, they try to appeal to customers by promoting local farmers and sustainability.

Tamimi’s message to any local business just starting out is to have commitment and dedication.

“If what you try now doesn’t work, go back to the drawing table and try again,” said Tamimi.

Click here to learn more about Hawaii Island Gourmet/Atebara Chips.