HONOLULU (KHON2) — As visitors fly to Hawaii, traveling with Hawaiian Airlines, they might notice a female face in the logo. This face has evolved since the 1970s in detail and color.

Hawaiian Airlines used to be called Inter-Island Airways with its first flight on November 11, 1929.

In 1941, Inter-Islands Airways changed its name to Hawaiian Airlines to pave the way for Transpacific operations, according to Hawaiian Airlines.

The original logo was changed and the Iiwi bird became a part of the new logo in 1952. The logo had a white silhouette of this bird in a red box with the words Hawaiian Airlines in white under the bird.

The logo then changed in 1966 to a red Jetbird. This was to symbolize their change to jet service.

Pualani introduced:

In 1973 Pualani became the new logo of Hawaiian Airlines as a beacon of Hawaiian hospitality. Pualani means flower of the sky or heavenly flower in Hawaiian.

This logo was a red hibiscus flower with the silhouette of a girl on the right side of the flower. The girl had brown hair with a pink flower tucked in her ear.

In 1990, the logo changed in the slightest way with a few details being changed.

The big flower changed to orange and the girl’s hair changed to purple in 1995. A few details changed with the pink flower in the girl’s hair.

Latest change:

In 2001, a new look was introduced to the 50-plus aircraft fleet.

This new look is more lively than past logos with her welcoming smile and proud gaze, embodying the Hawaiian culture more clearly, according to Hawaiian Airlines.

The Flower that was red and orange changed to purple and the flower in her hair is now a detailed orange hibiscus.

