HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve visited Ala Moana Regional Park in the last few years, it’s hard to miss some of the construction that’s going on.

There are multiple projects in the works. Some haven’t even started yet.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Ala Moana Regional Park, nicknamed the ‘People’s park,’ spans over 100 acres. There’s been a lot of work going on at the park recently.

Nate Serota from the Department of Parks and Recreation said there are seven projects in various stages. Three of them are ongoing at McCoy Pavilion.

“One is to renovate the kitchen and the dining room. One is for general courtyard repairs, and the other one is for administrative building and the portico,” Serota explained. “The portico is the historic kind of entrance way that we have here.”

He said they’re also revamping the auditorium.

Work on the McCoy Pavilion project started right before the pandemic.

So why is taking so long?

“A lot of these buildings haven’t been maintained for decades,” he said. “There was a lot of things that were unearthed as the projects went along.”

The other reason is it’s historic value. Serota said special care is required to preserve the artwork.

And all that work isn’t cheap.

“All told, all three projects combined are about $12.4 million.”

According to Serota, McCoy Pavilion should reopen some time in 2024, barring any complications.

Some of the projects that were just completed include landscaping as well as improvements to the walkway and the retaining rock wall at Magic Island fronting the Lagoon.

Upgrades to Japanese pond on the Ewa side of the park were also finished along with fixes to the Hawaiian pond, the widening of two bridges and repairs to the canal walls.

Repairs for each of those projects adding up to more than $9.59 million.

Serota said the next project in the works will include fixing the concrete the Bridle bridge, also called the double rainbow bridge. No word yet on when that will begin.

One of the things that won’t be changing any time soon at the park, the tennis courts.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Even though there is quite a contingent of pickle ball players that want to get these re-purposed, they’re already really well used by the tennis players and so we want to try and avoid that conflict,” Serota explained.