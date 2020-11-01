A look at some of the Honolulu Zoo’s spookiest residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With no “Boo at the Zoo” this Halloween — another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic — KHON2 still wanted to visit some of Honolulu Zoo’s more unique residents.

They certainly have more than just a handful of animals that fit into the Halloween category.

“Makamae — it’s a Native Hawaiian owl or pueo. He came to us in 2016 as a fledgling and he was found with a high problem so he was deemed unreleasable, which is why we have him in captivity now,” said Honolulu Zoo bird keeper Jaeron Nakasone.

More revered than feared, pueo are known as ancestral guardians or aumakua. Although they’re rarely seen, it’s considered good fortune to have one fly over you.

“They’re mostly seen on Kauai and the Big Island. If we could do more conservation work to help these guys excel, to breed better, then we can actually have more sightings here on Oahu.”

Unlike most owls, the pueo are more active during the day. Though on this day, he would pass on his yummy treats.

“We feed him chicks, and mice and also bird of prey, which is grounded meet with nutrients and vitamins added to it,” explained Nakasone.

While Makamae is still getting used to people, our next friend was more than willing to come out and play. In fact, he was downright curious.

“This is George our Burmese python,” reptile specialist Kale Taylor introduced.

It turns out that George was somebody’s pet, which is illegal in Hawaii. Fortunately, he wound up at the zoo.

“He’s grown quite a bit since he’s been here,” said Taylor. “So he’s about 10 feet long now and weighs about 65 pounds.”

Taylor says he eats rats and rabbits. Though we weren’t a fan of his diet, George was friendly. His roommates? Tough to say.

“We have our Japanese giant salamanders, our frogs,” Taylor listed. “We also have two different types of tarantulas. So anybody who has arachnophobia might want to check out, or not.”

A pair you definitely should check out: Grunt and Po. They’re porcupine sisters that came to the Honolulu Zoo a couple of years ago.

“Contrary to popular belief, porcupines do not throw their quills,” said Sarah Haney of the Honolulu Zoo. “That became something of Hollywood movies. Porcupines are not scary, they’re actually very sweet.”

They’re also very smart too, like a couple of friendly family pets.

“I love working with these porcupines,” revealed Tyris Perreira of the Honolulu Zoo. “They do look scary but they’re very smart and quick learners.”

While they’re non-threatening, it’s best to remain in front of them.

