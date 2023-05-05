HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronation of King Charles is Friday night, at least in Hawaii. In keeping with that topic, let’s take a look back at the Hawaiian monarchy.

Order of Hawaiian monarchs:

Kamehameha I Kamehameha II Kamehameha III Kamehameha IV Kamehameha V Lunalilo Kalākaua Lili’uokalani

Kamehameha I 1782 – 1819

According to National Park Service King Kamehameha I (Pai’ea as his birth name) was born into a royal family, from mother Kekuiapoiwa, daughter of a Kona chief and father Keoua, chief of Kohala.

It is said that when king Kamehameha I was born he was immediately hidden due to threats from other clans.

He grew up with knowledge of warfare, navigation and other information to become an ali’i-‘ai-moku (a district chief).

King Kamehameha, also known as Kamehameha the Great, I ruled over the Hawaiian islands during a time of deep cultural change from 1782 to 1819.

Kamehameha II 1819 – 1824

Also known as Liholiho, Kamehameha II was the first to allow New England Protestant missionaries to settle in the islands after taking the throne once his father, Kamehameha the Great, passed in 1819.

He ruled for five years and according to National Park Services, the changes he helped bring about forever altered Hawaiian society.

Kamehameha III 1825 – 1854

Kamehameha III was the longest reigning monarch in Hawaii, 29 years, and succeeded the throne at age ten. His full name after ascending the throne was Keaweaweʻula Kīwalaʻō Kauikeaouli Kaleiopapa Kalani Waiakua Kalanikau Iokikilo Kīwalaʻō i ke kapu Kamehameha.

Kamehameha IV 1855 – 1863

Kamehameha III, his uncle, adopted Kamehameha IV and declared him the next heir. Kamehameha IV then ascended the throne when he was 20 years old and married the granddaughter to a British military advisor of Kamehameha I.

Kamehameha V 1863 – 1872

King Kamehameha V was older brother to Kamehameha IV and stepped into his role at age 33. He died in December 1872. He had not named an air to the throne.

Lunalilo 1873 – 1874

One of the first to be enrolled in the Chief’s Children’s School, Lunalilo was known for his scholarly ability, poetic talents, and amazing memory for details. He wrote Hawaii’s first national anthem called E Ola Ke Aliʻi Ke Akua, meaning God Save the King.

Lunalilo was elected by the Hawaiian legislature but died one year and 25 days after to pulmonary tuberculosis, according to King Lunalilo Trust.

Kalākaua 1874 – 1891

This ruler was the last king of Hawaii who ruled from 1874 to 1891 by election.

He circumnavigated the globe in 1881 with two of his childhood friends and also reinstituted and celebrated the hula, which had been banned in 1820.

According to National Geographic, King David Kalakaua signed a new constitution for the kingdom of Hawai’i. Kalakaua signed the law at gunpoint, which led to the document being nicknamed the “Bayonet Constitution.” To learn more about this constitution click here.

This was said to be the beginning of the end of Hawaiian independence.

Lili’uokalani 1891 – 1893

Lili’uokalani was the last sovereign ruler of the Hawaiian Kingdom when her brother passed in 1891.

According to National Parks Service, Queen Lili’uokalani was arrested and tried for aiding in an attempt to restore the monarchy in 1895. She was found guilty and sentenced to five years of hard labor under house arrest at ‘Iolani Palace. She later died in 1917.

*Editor’s Note: This is a very short timeline of the mo’i and does not contain an in-depth history of each king and queen. For that information, please consult Ulukau, Iolani Palace, Bishop Museum or any other authority on the history of these islands.