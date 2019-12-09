A look at Ala Moana Center’s holiday shopping hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With the holidays quickly approaching, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours of operation beginning Saturday, December 7.

Here’s the schedule below:

  • December 7-23 (Extended Holiday Hours) – 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • December 24 (Christmas Eve) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – Closed
  • Dec. 26-30 (Normal Hours)               
    • Monday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 1 (Fukubukuro) – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you want to take a photo with Santa through December 24, his photo session will be located on Mall Level 2, Mauka Wing fronting Target.

You can reserve a FastPass at AlaMoanaCenter.com. No personal cameras are permitted, according to the shopping center.

