Man dies after late night head-on collision in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A late night head-on collision in Waipahu has left one man dead.

The crash happened on Fort Weaver Road near the Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to HPD, a 21-year-old Honolulu man was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Fort Weaver Road when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and traveled into the center grass median and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the initial collision, the 21-year-old male’s vehicle rolled over several times before entering into Fort Weaver Road’s southbound lanes and colliding head-on with a 53-year old Ewa Beach males vehicle.

The 21-year-old was partially ejected and was pulled from his vehicle as it became engulfed in flames.

According to EMS, when they arrived on scene, they treated and transported both drivers to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old Honolulu male would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to this collision.

Fort Weaver Road was shut down. It reopened at 3 a.m. on Friday.

This is the 39th Traffic Fatality of this year compared to 40 at the same time in 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

