A Honolulu chef has family ties in Louisiana

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Despite being thousands of miles away, what’s happening in Louisiana is hitting close to home for one local chef.

Scott Nesbitt, an executive chef of “Bourbon Street,” a southern food restaurant in downtown Honolulu.

Nesbitt has spent the last 25 years in Louisiana and has ‘ohana there and he says people there are better prepared, after Hurricane Katrina hit on this day, 16 years ago.

Nesbitt said he plans to organize a relief fund at his restaurant to help those in New Orleans get relief after the storm.

“I think we’re in a position like 16 yrs ago with Katrina…I think we’re in a better position to handle a disaster,” Nesbitt said. “Unfortunately, they are in a bad location. Last year, living in New Orleans we went through five major hurricane warnings and so we’re well versed in preparing ourselves and getting ready for it.”

He continued: “This time it happened so everyone is prepared for it, but you can never tell what’s going to happen. The hardest part for me is feeling kind of helpless – I feel like I could actually help them if I was there.”