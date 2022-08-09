HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you hear? For every $1 spent at Zippy’s, you can earn 10 Zipcoins. Collect enough of them, and they can be redeemed for free meals!

It’s all part of a new Zipster Rewards program that went into effect on Monday. It’s free and open to anyone, regardless of age. This replaces the Senior Club program that costed $20 per year and provided a 10% discount to those 65 and older.

Anyone over the age of 13 can sign up for the Zipster Rewards using the mobile app available on iPhone and Android. KHON2 received a report of issues downloading the app, and Zippy’s is reminding customers that they need to delete any former app before they can download the new one.

It’s also important to download the correct app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“Guests should be aware that there is another app called Zippy Rewards, and that is NOT affiliated with us,” a Zippy’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In order to earn Zipcoins in the app, make sure you’re logged in before you place an order. The Zipcoins will then be credited to your account overnight. And if you forget to sign in, you can still claim your Zipcoins by scanning the QR code on your receipt.

Step 1: Open the app.

Step 2: Click the “Rewards” tab.

Step 3: Tap the “Earn” button.

Step 4: Select “Scan Receipt Barcode” (Your phone will open your camera. Just point it to the code!)

If you want to view your reward options, open the Zippy’s app, log into your Zipster Rewards account, and then tap “Rewards.” Tap the “Order” button for the item you would like to claim. Here are the options.

Zipcoin Redemptions

500 = Coffee or soft drink

750 = Apple Napple or Coconut Napple

1,000 = Chili with rice

1,350 = Mini spaghetti with garlic bread or mini fried chicken plate

1,750 = Korean fried chicken plate or Zip Pac

* Options vary for dine-in and fast food.

You can also redeem your Zipcoins when you order online or in-person when you’re ordering from the fast food counter or dining in. All they need is your phone number.

Zipcoins expire one year from the date they are earned, and they cannot be transferred to another account. For more information about the program, click here.