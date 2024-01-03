HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaiʻi has a few new laws that rolled out on Jan. 1.

These new laws provide new approaches to issues that impact our daily lives.

So, let’s take a look.

HB1019

This House bill relates to ocean stewardship.

Establishes the ocean stewardship law. It establishes the ocean stewardship law and the ocean stewardship special fund to be administered by the Department of Land and Natural Resources

HB2171

This House bill relates to public safety.

Establishes provisions relating to Department of Law Enforcement and requires the Department of Law Enforcement to be headed by a single executive to be known as the Director of Law

Enforcement.

HB0339

This House bill relates to exemptions from civil service for positions in the Department of Human Services.

Amends provisions relating to civil service and exemptions under public officers and employees law.

HB0349

This House bill relates to children.

Amends provisions relating to jurisdiction of children under family court law. It requires the court to have exclusive original jurisdiction in proceedings concerning emancipation of a minor pursuant to provisions relating to emancipation of certain minors under children law.

HB0485

This House bill relates to marriage.

Establishes provisions relating to new certificates of marriage issuance and gender and sex

identifiers.

It requires the Department of Health to allow any person who possesses a valid certificate of marriage that accommodates those who have changed their sex identifier and/or name to reflect their gender identity.

HB0777

This House bill relates to background checks.

Amends provisions relating to criminal history record checks by changing it to background

checks under Department of Human Services law. It requires the department to develop procedures for obtaining verifiable information regarding the criminal history of any person who

is employed or seeking employment.

HB0961

This House bill relates to early learning.

Amends provisions relating to preschool open doors program and provider accreditation. Repeal provision that provides the accrediting organization is comparable to the organization specified in this provision.

Amends provisions relating to executive office on early learning public prekindergarten program and public preschools. Requires the program to serve 3- and 4-year-old children who are in the 2 years prior to kindergarten entry pursuant to provisions relating to kindergarten program, establishment attendance with priority extended to underserved or at-risk children.

Amends provisions relating to preschool open doors program. Adds 3-year-old children who are in the 2 years prior to kindergarten entry pursuant to provisions relating to kindergarten program, establishment, attendance with priority extended as specified to be served by the program and subject to availability of funds.

HB1037

This House bill relates to statewide interoperable public safety communications.

Amends provisions relating to civil service and exemptions under civil service law. Requires the civil service to which this law applies to comprise all positions in the state now existing or hereafter established and embrace all personal services performed for the state, except in the office of homeland security of the Department of Law Enforcement, the statewide interoperable communications coordinator.

Amends provisions relating to statewide interoperable communications executive committee. There is established within the Department of Law Enforcement for administrative purposes the statewide interoperable communications executive committee.

Amends provisions relating to duties of the statewide interoperable communications executive committee. Requires the members of the statewide interoperable communications executive committee to include the director of law enforcement or the director of law enforcement’s designee, who shall serve as the chair of the committee. Repeals the deputy director of the law enforcement division of the Department of Public Safety or the deputy director’s designee.

HB1045

This House bill relates to education.

It amends provisions relating to transfer to another school and requires no school to receive any student under 18 years of age, unless the student’s parent or legal guardian produces to the school in which the student is to be enrolled, a certificate of release of the school last attended by the student.

SB0009

This House bill relates to boards of registration.

Amends provisions relating to boards of registration, appointment, tenure and requires each

member, at the time of appointment and continuing through their term of office, to be a registered voter in the respective county of the board to which the member is appointed.

SB0109

This House bill relates to gender-neutral terminology.

Amends provisions relating to definitions under health law by substituting the terms mother and

father to parent.

SB0110

This House bill relates to gender-neutral terminology.

Establishes provisions relating to interpretation of words to be gender-neutral under adoption

law.

SB0151

This House bill relates to law enforcement reform.

Establishes provisions relating to law enforcement’s use of force policies under law enforcement

standards laws. It requires any department or agency employing a law enforcement officer to

maintain a policy that provides a minimum standard on the use of force that includes a requirement that law enforcement officers utilize de-escalation practices, crisis intervention

tactics and other alternatives to force when feasible.

SB0497

This House bill relates to commercial vehicles.

Establishes provisions relating to oversized commercial vehicles’ prohibition from using left lane

under statewide traffic code law.

SB0894

This House bill relates to the office of wellness and resilience.

Amends Act 209, Session Laws of 2021, relating to trauma-informed care.

Requires the task force to serve as an advisory board to the office of wellness and resilience. Report to the legislature. Requires the task force to cease to exist on June 30, 2025 (sunset).

Establishes provisions relating to office of wellness and resilience.

Establishes within the department for administrative purposes only, the office of wellness and resilience.

Establishes provisions relating to functions.

Report to the legislature.

Establishes provisions relating to wellness and resilience advisory board, establishment, members, roles.

Establishes within the department for administrative purposes only, a wellness and resilience advisory board to advise the office in implementing this provision.

Transfers all rights, powers, functions and duties of the office of the governor relating to the office of wellness and resilience to the Department of Human Services.

Repeals provisions relating to office of wellness and resilience.

SB0911

This House bill relates to jurors.

Amends provisions relating to grounds of qualification and disqualification and requires a prospective juror to disqualified to serve as a juror if the prospective juror has been convicted of

a felony in a state or federal court and not finally discharged or pardoned.

SB1057

This House bill relates to employment earnings

Establishes provisions relating to job listing, disclosures under employment practices law.

Requires all job listings to disclose an hourly rate or salary range reasonably reflecting the actual expected compensation. Exempts job listings for positions that are internal transfer or promotion within a current employer or public employee positions for which salary, benefits, or other compensation are determined pursuant to collective bargaining or positions with employers having fewer than 50 employees.

Amend provisions relating to equal pay and sex discrimination by changing it to provisions relating to equal pay.

Prohibits an employer to discriminate between employees because of any protected category listed in provisions relating to job listing, disclosures and substantially similar work performance.

SB1230

This House bill relates to firearms.

Establishes provisions relating to prohibition against carrying a firearm in a sensitive location, prohibition against carrying a firearm on the private property of another person without authorization.

Amends provisions relating to permits to acquire and possession by licensed hunters and minors for target shooting and game hunting.

Amends provisions relating to ownership or possession prohibited, when penalty and changes its title to ownership, possession, or control prohibited, when penalty.

Amends provisions relating to licenses to carry and revocation of permits and place to keep pistol or revolver.

Amends provisions relating to qualified immunity for physicians, psychologists, or psychiatrists who provide information on permit applicants and changes its title to qualified immunity for physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, physician assistants, or advanced practice registered nurses who provide information on permit or license applicants.

Amends provisions relating to criminal history record checks under Hawaiʻi Criminal Justice Data Center.

SB1437

This House bill relates to pass-through entity taxation.

Establishes provisions relating to pass-through entity taxation election under income tax law and authorizes certain entities to elect to pay Hawaiʻi income tax at the entity level through passthrough entities.

SB1502

This House bill relates to transportation.

Establishes provisions relating to parking and regulation under peer-to-peer car sharing and allows the Department of Transportation to regulate parking utilized by peer-to-peer car sharing at state airports.

SB1527

This House bill relates to address confidentiality.

