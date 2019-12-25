A guide to shopping Christmas day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many stores will be closed tomorrow, one place you’ll still be able to find gifts is Waikiki.

One of the malls open on Christmas day is the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center. Stores say they still expect people to come in tomorrow to grab add-ons to gifts and last minute presents for people.

One of the most popular last second gifts under $50 is t-shirts, especially ones unique to the stores.

“These t-shirts [say] ‘Stussy Honolulu,'” said Tianna Pasion, Stussy’s head supervisor. “It’s a location t-shirt. Essentially you can only get them at this location. You cant find them anywhere else on the mainland, or the online site you cant find them.”

Another popular buy for multiple people is matching t-shirts.

“Kids and parents can match together, so the whole family can wear [it] together, so that’s really good for the gift too,” said Rei Nakajima, Koi Honolulu manager.

Other simple last minute gifts you can find for a good price include accessories.

“For my girlfriends we always like to get decked out so jewelry is always a good thing for me to pick up because they range like in reasonable prices,” said Melissa Hoyer, Fighting Eel store manager.

For guys, Nakajima with Koi Honolulu said you can’t go wrong with a tie.

“They have Christmas parties sometimes and they can dress up and they can use this one too,” said Nakajima.

They also have fragrances and jewelry imported from Europe, which can’t be found anywhere else.

At Stussy, beanies with the logo have also been a popular sell for both guys and girls.

However, one thing all the stores say is to be aware of the return policy. Policies differ from store to store and certain holiday items can only be exchanged, instead of returned for cash.

“There’s just a few exceptions but all of these up here are all exchangeable,” said Hoyer. “If they just bring their receipt with them, it’s really easy and then we can scan it on our side and then get them on their way.”

Some stores like Fighting Eel are also offering extended time for exchanges and returns. Most return policies can also be found online on the store’s website.

Many shops also say they have some sales planned after Christmas. If you have some time before exchanging gifts, stores say that’s also a really good time to buy.