A giant gingerbread house that pays homage to Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikiki hotel is celebrating the holidays with a giant gingerbread house of an iconic landmark.

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach chefs created a replica of Iolani Palace. It’s seven feet tall and eleven feet wide.

The hotel’s culinary team took two months to plan and build the house, which consists of 100 pounds of flour, 60 pounds of honey, 180 pounds of sugar and more.

The gingerbread house pays homage to Hawaiian royalty.

“We have a special relationship with the Hyatt because this land right here, this aina was were Kalakaua and his family lived,” said Paul Akana, the Executive Director of the Friends of Iolani Palace. “So there is this really nice relationship that we’ve been building and increasing between the Hyatt and Iolani Palace.”

“That inspiration took off with our chefs deciding to “Hey, hows about doing a gingerbread Iolani palace,” said Kuuipo Kumukahi of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. “And we have come up, they have come up, not me, they have come up with such great masterpiece here. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

The gingerbread house will be on display in the hotel’s lobby through January 1.