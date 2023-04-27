In the 1990s, "Beauty and the Beast" became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at The Oscars.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If anyone lived in Hawaii while milk caps were manufactured in the 90s, they most likely remember the game of POGs.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Taking a trip down memory lane, the cardboard tabs were popped off milk caps and had multiple designs which many collected. The company, Haleakala Dairy, began putting the round discs on their passion orange guava drink and the game of POGs started to gain attention according to an article. This is how the name of the game became ‘pogs’ or ‘milk caps’.

World POG Federation made 70 series with 100,000 caps in each series.

Caps were sold by many local companies which had their logos on them like L&L, City Mill, Island Fresh Produce and Hawaii schools and universities. Click here to see some of the collection.

They were known to be in every school students’ backpack ready to play at any moment according to Makawao History Museum.

This game started in Hawaii by a local teacher who was helping kids learn math and the game was based off the Japanese game of Menko.

Kids took turns trying to flip a stack of cardboard milk caps over and the first person to get six flipped won.

To flip a disc, people would slam a plastic disc down on the stack of eleven. Click here to watch a YouTube video of how the game is played.

The caps then began to be packaged and sold on their own with fun designs on them.

This playground game was later banned from schools as it showed similarities to gambling and kids were too competitive, according to The Spectator. To find out more about why the game lost its popularity click here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Today, the Makawao History Museum has some caps that were donated and are available for visitors to buy.