A famous Hawai’i bakery is expanding its business in hopes to attract both residents and visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Liliha Bakery (LB), a local favorite since 1950 and the one bakery most Hawai’i residents and visitors stop at on Oahu before flying, is opening a fourth location in mid-November at the International Market Place (IMP) on Kalakaua Avenue.

The bakery will occupy over 8500 square feet and will be featuring indoor and outdoor dining areas that can hold up to 200 people at one time.

It’s an honor to welcome this locally owned and operated eatery to our curated collection of restauarants on the Grand Lanai,” said Breana Grosz, general manager of IMP. “We are especially thrilled to offer Liliha Bakery’s menu of customer favorites and its beloved selection of baked goods to our guests. We anticipate that it will be a popular gathering place for locals and vistors alike.”

Besides fresh hand-made pastries, the new bakery will be serving Hawaii’s favorite dishes which include a variety of omelets, loco mocos, miso butterfish, and oxtail soup.

“We are eager to welcome both locals and tourists, giving everyone who comes to Waikiki a chance to experience our delicious coco puffs, butter rolls, and poi mochi donuts while they shop or dine,” said Connie Wong, LB’s marketing lead.

For more information go to LB’s website.