HONOLULU (KHON2) — History was made earlier this year when, for the first time in its 39-year history, women took part in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

They were recognized March 3, on girls’ day for paving the way for the next generation of young athletes.

Many spectators who attended like Matt Weyer, Honolulu City Councilmember, noticed how much of an impact the women had on the community. “We would see a lot of the males surfers pass kind of seamlessly through the crowd. People recognize them, but when [the women] would come through, we had just tons of young women, youth, with signs and excited.”

“It’s been an honor for the Aikau Ohana to invite us to the Eddie in the first place and it’s a beautiful day to celebrate women and really the legacy that this is going to continue to provide in the younger generations.” Emily Erickson, big wave surfer

A young surfer said she looks up to these women who are now a big part in changing the way people view women surfers around the world

“I’m really glad that the girls can compete in [competitions] like this.” young girl excepting award on behalf of Justine Dupont

The women said when they were young, surfing in the Eddie was a dream they never thought would come true because at the time only men were invited to compete. Now they are happy to see the WSL expanding opportunities for women.

Keala Kennelly, a big wave surfer and the first women to be invited to compete in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, said she is happy “leaving the women’s surfing in a better place than I found it with more opportunities for young girls. You know, it was so important to me to get all the events back on the north shore for the women, all the pro contest back at like Haleiwa, Sunset, and now you’re seeing women finally invited into the Pipe Masters.”