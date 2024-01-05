HONOLULU (KHON2) — The tsunami of technology that inundated the masses over the past 100+ years has been an extraordinary phenomenon.

Beginning at the first World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893, technology was hailed as the savior of mankind that would help us usher in peace and prosperity.

But as human relations continue to devolve and the world of peace and prosperity that humanity was promised has never come to fruition, we are beginning to see the start of a backlash toward technology.

When we entered the 21st century, there was a great deal of optimism about the future we could create; then, 9/11 came and dashed all those dreams.

News cycles that constantly informed us of the tragedy that lay at our feet rolled into online life that would evolve soon after.

Ted Gioia, former Stanford University professor turned author, had this to say:

“On Christmas Day 2003, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter) and TikTok did not exist. Google was merely a popular search engine that was competing with the likes of Netscape Navigator for market share. Amazon had not eviscerated the bricks-and-mortar shopping giants of the 20th century. There was no such thing as an iPhone; cellphones were not ubiquitous and could only make calls and text.” — Ted Gioia

With social media came a world where people learned that there are few to no consequences for their digital aggression. Everyone jumped into the fray of online life that emerged, and with it came whole new platforms meant to engage and manipulate the average person.

This has led to a strong anti-intellectual movement; one that has not been seen since the early 1900s.

Those born after 2004 and who are turning 20 this year have never known a world where social media and mobile phones were not our DeFacto rulers of social engagement. Even those born as early as 1994 were nearing 10 years old when MySpace entered the realm of online life; and by the time they were 15 years old, there was no escaping social media or the reach of the mobile phone.

Ross Barkan, who is a writer, has explored the curious rebellion that is fomenting amongst those who are 30 years old and younger. He believes there is a quiet nostalgia for a tech-free life that has been brought on by the constant barrage of information that numbed entire generations to the tragedies that surround them.

By making the move to abandon modern technology, these young people are embracing older technologies. From astrology to “snail mail”, these generations are attempting to forge their own path forward that doesn’t include copious amounts of digital information.

Pew Research Center found that Gen Z began abandoning social media apps like Facebook since 2015.

And while TikTok and Instagram continue to have steady usage numbers, a new Canalys study found that Gen Z is abandoning smart phones for flip phones, or “dumb phones”, that do not have internet access.

There has been lots of speculation drawn from these studies and by technology and social writers. Much of the conjecture points toward nostalgia as being a primary component of this rebellion. This nostalgia cultivates historical and intellectual curiosity which has led to a growing interest in exploring historical practices and knowledge, both for educational purposes and as a hobby.

Some like Barkan and Gioia believe that these younger generations are seeking balance and wellness. This has led many away from traditional Roman-based Christian practices to embrace ancient, pre-Christian wisdoms.

Let’s take a look at some of the reasons Barkan and Gioia believe that this rebellion is fomenting.

In an age where technology often leads to information overload and constant connectivity, many seek ancient practices for mental and physical wellness. Techniques like meditation, yoga and herbal remedies offer a holistic approach to health which contrasts the often-compartmentalized, non-systemic nature of modern medicine.

There is also the cultural and spiritual exploration that this encourages to consider.

Hence, as globalization increases, people are more exposed to diverse cultures and the traditional knowledge that comes with it. This exposure often leads to an appreciation and adoption of these practices since they offer different perspectives and spiritual insights.

Personalization and empowerment quickly follow as these young people become more connected. Ancient wisdoms often encourage a more personalized approach to life and wellness. This allows individuals to feel more in control and empowered in their choices, as opposed to feeling like a small part of a vast, impersonal technological system as we expereince in our modern societies.

Of course, issues like environmental concerns and distrust in our modern systems have become flash points for many.

So, when ancient wisdoms offer principles of living in harmony with nature, these younger generations are able to find knowledge that can help them deal with the degrading environment since the local and global leadership are primarily from older generations who have no interest in salvaging our ecosystems.

Hence, in a world facing environmental crises, these sustainable practices and philosophies are increasingly relevant and appealing.

There is also the increasing skepticism that younger generations are feeling towards modern systems. This includes healthcare, education and our political and civil societies. There seems to be a perceived ineffectiveness in the mass commodification of nearly aspect of our lives, making these systems less authentic and trustworthy.

Digital detox is becoming more and more popular with younger generations. Gen Z and Gen Y are actively seeking to break technological habits that contribute to increased mental health issues.