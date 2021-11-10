A contingency plan is in the works as Kaiser Permanente strike looms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Healthcare officials are making contingency plans as a strike looms for Kaiser Permanente workers. Nearly 2,000 workers plan to walk off the job on Monday, Nov. 22.

The head of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD) will be meeting with the Department of Health (DOH), Healthcare Association of Hawaii and Kaiser Permanente to make sure a plan is in place if patients have to be diverted away from Kaiser hospitals.

“Depending on what Kaiser is able to accommodate, there’s a chance we may not be having ambulances go there, except in the most critical situations,” said Dr. James Ireland, HESD Director.

The union, Unite Here! Local 5, represents medical assistants, licensed practical nurses, lab assistants and other workers. The union said 93% of those who voted, approved a strike. Ireland said they are still very busy even though COVID cases have gone down at the hospitals.

“Tourists are coming back, the state is opening back up with tourism as we all know. So, we anticipate still being busy, and we all know that the hospitals are still busy. So, if one of them is unable at any one time to handle kind of their loads, sort of speak, it will put so much of a stress on the other hospitals,” Ireland explained.

With the holidays coming up, Ireland also said hospitals will likely get even busier; the timing of the strike could be a problem.

“The holidays can bring kind of a surge in EMS calls for a variety of reasons. We also know that the foreign tourists may be coming back — which is great for our economy — but from the EMS side, we’re ready, we may get more calls,” stated Ireland.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said Kaiser has already requested crews to start rerouting patients three to five days before the scheduled strike date of Nov. 22.

Ireland added that EMS normally relies on hospitals to let crews know ambulances need to be diverted, but EMS can also determine that.

“We will actually send a district chief over to the ER to evaluate the situation firsthand, see how we can help. And if we do need to divert patients for a period of time, we’ll do that in the best interest of patient care,” said Ireland.

Kaiser Permanente did not comment on the contingency plan but has said that facilities will be staffed by trained and experienced managers, as well as that doctors will be available to care for patients.