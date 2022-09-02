HONOLULU (KHON2) — That’s how Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 Little League World Series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The 2005 and 2018 Little League world champion teams will be in attendance as well as the baseball state champs.

“A celebration of parade of champions in youth sports.” Mayor Rick Blangiardi

The mayor said this group of boys has a talent like no other and is something that should be celebrated by the entire community. “It’s a celebration of us as a people in our community and the enormous pride and the excellence that these championships represent…come out and be out there and line the streets,” said Blangiardi.

The Royal Hawaiian Band, Marine Corps band and University of Hawaii at Manoa band will be a part of the celebration as well as performances at Honolulu Hale with food and drinks.

At the end of the day, i think we’re headed for a great time, something memorable and something so well deserved.” Rick Blangiardi

The parade will start at A’ala park and go through King Street, Chinatown and downtown Honolulu ending at the Honolulu Hale. The parade will start at 12 o’clock and run for about an hour and with road closures, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said to expect traffic.

“If you want to come and celebrate the parade from outside of downtown city encourages you to try transit. There are a bunch of routes that service the downtown area that’ll bring you right to the parade route from all over the islands. The city also has eight parking garages that can be used as well as on-street parking and private parking garages.” said Jon Nouchi, HDOT services deputy director.

They will provide an update on road closures next week before the parade.