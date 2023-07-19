HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call.

There were some scary moments in Ewa Beach on Wednesday, July 19 for one family when a car crashed into a home.

According to the HFD, the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Laupae Street in the Ewa Beach area.

HFD said that they responded to the 911 call at around 9:35 a.m. and arrived on the scene by 9:42 .m.

They said they discovered that there were two people in the home and two people in the vehicle.

Emergency officials said that a 72-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were treated at the scene. In both instances, it was for minor arm injuries; and both refused transport to the hospital.

No one in the home was injured.