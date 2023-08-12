KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Folks on Maui are still reeling from the devastation, but residents turned out in droves to support on Saturday, Aug. 12.

KHON2 stopped by a couple of emergency shelters on the Valley Isle and heard that many are hoping for a more organized government response.

The fire spread so fast that evacuees at Maui High School said they barely got out with the clothes on their backs. One resident who lost his home said he went back, but there was nothing left.

“I got up, just able to grab a couple of things and just ran for dear life. I mean stuff just exploring around me, I mean you saw the pictures at 4 p.m., it was looking like 12 midnight,” said Yeshua Michael.

He went back into Lahaina on foot on Thursday, Aug. 10 to stay away from the roadblocks.

“Then the next morning, I have pictures, when I had to just go back and see my place,” Michael said.

“I had to just go see if anything was, if I could salvage anything, but it was just all gone man.” Yeshua Michael, home burned down in Lahaina

Valley Isle Excursions tour busses have been making escorted supply runs into Lahaina — with approval from the County — but everyday residents who are willing and able were still not let in on Saturday.

KHON2 asked some evacuees about what they have heard from officials

“Nothing, you know how we found out about this? Let me tell you how we found out about this. Somebody told us that we could get gas today,” said Velma Reed, “and there was a volunteer that came up with a 5-gallon gas can, okay? filled our tank, and this is after we’ve lived in parking lots for the last five days, okay? I wore a dress for four days. It was, smelled so bad it could walk by itself.”

There were signs of joy, Kalia the therapy dog showed evacuees some Aloha Spirit, but residents told KHON2 that they just want the same love — and organization — from officials.

“Because right now even here with FEMA and Red Cross and locals and it’s just all scattered and unorganized,” Agree Buduwan said.

“Please let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, they are human beings, fool,” Amanda Hernandez said.

War Memorial Stadium staff told KHON2 that the most-needed items include toiletries, clothing for men and underwear for everyone. Drop-offs can be made at War Memorial Stadium from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.