A big surprise to our Kupuna shoppers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents shopping during Kupuna Shopping Hour, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. today at all Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores received a big surprise. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, all seniors shopping during this time were notified at checkout that the groceries they had purchased were free.

Dubbed “Operation Kupuna,” this top secret mission was planned by the donor’s representatives and a few Foodland executives who kept the surprise gift a secret for weeks. Foodland store directors and cashiers were only notified 30 minutes before stores opened this morning.

Nearly 2,000 kupuna shopped at Foodland stores today and left — surprised and delighted — with their groceries paid in full.

