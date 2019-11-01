A Big Island woman has been indicted for the death of a three-year-old boy

Fabian Garrett-Garcia died while under the care of his foster mother Chastity Alco-Siba-McKenzie.

She has now been indicted for second degree murder.

The three-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with numerous injuries in July of 2017.

Big Island police re-classified the case to murder after getting a second opinion on the autopsy.

Alco-Siba-McKenzie was then arrested, but released without being charged.

The attorney for the boy’s family says that they are relieved that justice can finally be served.

The family also has a pending lawsuit against the state and the contract provider, Catholic Charities.

