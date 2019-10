A Kailua-Kona man is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Police say officers went to 57-year-old Richard Gorloff’s home after getting a complaint about a threatening phone call.

That’s when police say that Gorloff refused to come outside and then threatened to set fire to the home.

He eventually surrendered and was charged with terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection.

His bail has been set at $14,000.