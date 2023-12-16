HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island Police are investigating a weapons incident that sent four people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on Rainbow Drive in Hilo when a man and woman were approached by a pickup truck.

The man told police two men got out of the truck and hit the woman in the head with a baseball bat, causing her to lose conciousness.

Police said the man told officers he was stabbed while trying to help the woman, and was using a knife to defend himself.

They were both taken to the hospital and have since been released.

According to police, two men in a pickup truck arrived at the hospital to be treated for stab wounds but no arrests have been made.