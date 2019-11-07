A bicyclist is dead after being hit overnight in Hilo.

The incident happened at around 9:45 Wednesday night.

Hawaii County Police say a pickup truck was traveling on Kaumana Drive near Wiliwili Street when it hit the bicyclist.

The bicyclist who is yet to be identified was taken to the hospital and later died.

Alcohol appears to be a factor.

The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody while the investigation continues.

