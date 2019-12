A woman who was rescued over the weekend at Turtle Bay has died.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that she was overpowered by the current and could not swim to shore.

The 64-year old woman was on the lagoon side of Turtle Bay.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police do not suspect foul play.

EMS says that four other people who were helping, suffered cuts and abrasions, but refused treatment.