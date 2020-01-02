A 42-year-old Kamuela woman died following a single-vehicle collision on New Years Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 42-year-old Kamuela woman died following a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday, January 1, on Kawaihae Road near the intersection of Puu Opelu Road.

The 42-year-old female has been identified as Sylvia Elizabeth Ravaglia.

Police determined that a 34-year-old male from Kamuela was operating a Toyota pickup truck when he crossed the double solid yellow line and struck the pedestrian on the shoulder of the westbound lane. The 42-year-old female was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota pickup was not injured in the collision. He was later arrested for Negligent Homicide.

Police do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.