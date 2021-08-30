28-year-old male was arrested for Robbery in the Second Degree on Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Michael Gartley, 28, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 28, for stealing and shoving an employee at a business establishment on 730 Front Street in Lahaina.

Officers responded to a call from the business, and on the scene, identified Gartley as someone who frequents the Lahaina area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the preliminary investigation, when the employee confronted Gartley about the stolen item, Gartley reacted by pushing the staff member twice before bolting out of the business. There were no reports of injury.

Maui police officers located Gartley around 6:29 p.m. across the street from the business. He remains in police custody and bail is set at $5,000.