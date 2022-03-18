HONOLULU (KHON2) — A celebration for life will be held for Colt Brennan on Sunday, March 20 in Waikiki.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the beachside fronting the Duke’s Waikiki restaurant located at 2335 Kalakaua Avenue.

The public is welcome. No parking is provided.

There will be a ceremony at 8 a.m. which will include a few words from his father Terry Brennan, former UH Head Coach June Jones, and current head coach Timmy Chang.

There will be a paddle out with a blessing and ceremony to spread his ashes and share aloha.

The former UH quarterback and NFL player died in May 2021 at the age of 37.