Honolulu Police Commissioner voted out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The commission that oversees the Honolulu Police Department is moving in a new direction.

Loretta Sheehan says she will serve as a better watchdog against corruption now that she’s no longer the head of the Honolulu Police Commission.

Sheehan was the only commissioner who voted against the $250,000 payout for former HPD Police Chief Louis Kealoha to step down.

In Wednesday’s annual election, the commission voted Sheehan out and voted in favor of Shannon Alivado as chairwoman.

Before the vote, there was discussion that the group wanted to bring more aloha to the commission.

“I’m not really sure what that meant but apparently it was important to the rest of the commissioners,” said Sheehan. “I think that the commission wants to step away from the past and wants to focus on the future, and they thought that a change in the tenure of our conversations, a change in style might be more productive.”

Sheehan will still serve as a commissioner and she says it’s a more comfortable role for her as a watchdog against corruption.