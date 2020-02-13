Farrington Highway closures planned for next week

Farrington Highway will be closed in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard, at the section above the H-1 Freeway, for the installation of reinforcements on the Farrington Highway Bridge. The closure will be in place over a 24-hour period, seven days a week including holidays, beginning on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, through Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Westbound motorists traveling from Kapolei will be directed to the new Wakea Street overpass and may get back onto Farrington Highway near Wet N Wild. Eastbound motorists traveling from Kalaeloa Boulevard may continue to Kapolei Parkway, to Kamokila Boulevard, and to Wakea Street to get back onto the eastbound H-1 Freeway. For a map of the detour routes, please click here.

Other closures scheduled for the week of Feb. 16 are as follows:

H-1 Freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, through Friday morning, Feb. 21, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m ., for the Kapolei Interchange, Phase 2 project. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. To view a detour map, please click here.

., for the Kapolei Interchange, Phase 2 project. Concurrently throughout the week, the westbound H-1 Freeway closure will be extended to the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) through the Makakilo Drive overpass on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, through Friday morning, Feb. 21, from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. , for signage work. When work is finished at 4 a.m., the closure between Exit 2 and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass will still be in place until 5 a.m. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kualakai Parkway via the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and may continue on Farrington Highway, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway. For a map of the detour route, please click here.

Closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction are permitted to occur on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, through Friday morning, Feb. 21, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., but will only happen if work in the westbound direction is finished. Details are as follows.

H-1 Freeway will be closed in the eastbound direction between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, through Friday morning, Feb. 21, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations. Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street to return to the eastbound H-1 Freeway. For a map of the detour routes, please click here.



HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closures and detours. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.