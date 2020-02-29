95th annual Kamehameha Schools’ Ho’olaule’a

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Kamehameha Schools welcomes everyone to attend its 95th Annual Ho’olaule’a on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30 am to 4 pm at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus, Konia field.

The family friendly, cultural celebration is open to the public and admission is free.

Free parking is also available on campus and of at the KS Bus Terminal and Kapālama Elementary.

Shuttle service begins at 7 am.

This year, the class of 2020 celebrates “Ka Piko, Ka Pilina, Kapālama: Kapālama, the source of our connection.”

From the peaks of nā kuahiwi ‘elima on Hawai’i Island to the wet ridges of Wai’ale’ale on Kaua’i, Kapālama is our source of strength and a place we call home.

The vision Princess Bernice Pauahi had for Kamehameha Schools is for many of us, our foundation on which we build upon.

Steeped in cultural tradition, the knowledge gained here connects us to our kupuna and lights our path forward for generations to come.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/kshoolaulea.