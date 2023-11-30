HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 95-year-old cafeteria worker at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is retiring after nearly three decades. What’s kept her energetic all these years? The students, she said.

Eloise Luzader worked as head cashier at the Gateway House cafe for 29 and a half years to be exact.

“I’m sad, and I’m happy in a way. I’m going to miss the students… they keep me young and keep me happy. I look forward to coming to work everyday. Not everybody look forward to go to work right?” Luzader stated.

At 95, Luzader said she was born to bring happiness to others.

“I look at everything positive. I don’t want to be negative. I’ve always been that way,” said Luzader.

And the students would agree. UH student Nathan Nauta believes Luzader is the naval ROTC’s number one fan.

“Every morning she calls anchors away, anchors away to greet us,” stated Nauta. “It’s going to feel like there’s a hole in the school next year and every year after that.”

UH student Camryn Yoshida added she’ll be missing one of her favorite people on campus.

“I go home over the summer, my family asks how school is. ‘Do you have any favorite teachers?’ The number one person that I think of when I think of going to school here is her,” said Yoshida.

But it’s not just Luzader’s friendly face everyone loves. She’s got a sixth sense for helping students find love. According to Luzader, three of her matched lovebirds eventually got married and have stayed in contact with her throughout the years.

For UH students Yoshida and Jaden Couto, Luzader helped nudge their love story along as well.

“She’d be like, ‘Oh, I know your friend is seeing so-and-so. I’m pretty sure they’re going to get together,’ and then sure enough, they do,” claimed Couto. “She was like, ‘When are you guys going to start dating?’ And we’re like, well, awkward, ‘but we don’t know.'”

A couple of months later, Yoshida and Couto were dating just like Luzader predicted.

“It’s like she manifested it and breathed it into existence,” said Couto.

After retiring, Luzader said she’ll be volunteering wherever and whenever she is needed.