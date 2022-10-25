FILE — A tunnel inside of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Shannon Haney/U.S. Navy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Joint Task Force-Red Hill began unpacking F-24 fuel at Red Hill Tuesday.

Officials said the reported 93,000 gallons of fuel that was removed Tuesday will be stored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The JTF plans to commence unpacking of JP-5 fuel on Wednesday.

This first phase, called unpacking, is needed before defueling Red Hill. Officials expect the unpacking process to take about a week.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force will use the fuel after it is transferred and stored at JBPHH.