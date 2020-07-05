92 people rescued by Ocean Safety responders on the 4th of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beaches were crowded and many enjoyed themselves on the 4th of July, but Ocean Safety responders remained busy throughout the day.

On the south shore of Oahu, 23 people were rescued. On the west shore, there were 12. On the north, there were five.

Ocean Safety officials said that on the east shore of Oahu, there were 52. Sandy Beach reportedly had the most rescues, but those numbers were not disclosed and were added to the final east shore number.

