HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State is spending $900,000 to market Maui to Canadian visitors.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) contract hopes to attract respectful tourists from Maui’s largest international market.

Tourism officials said visitors to Maui from Canada accounted for almost 8% of arrivals before Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“People lovingly refer to Maui as the eleventh province, similar to the way that some of us kama’aina call Las Vegas the ninth island,” HTA public affairs officer Ilihia Gionson said. “The Canadian visitor is very important to the island of Maui and the many jobs and small businesses that visitor spending supports.”

That support is critical to the contract, which calls for an integrated plan to market Maui to Canadian visitors.

“Maui is welcoming visitors who are compassionate, who can come respectfully, who can really abide by some of the sensitivities and restrictions in place to protect the community at this time.” Ilihia Gionson, Hawaii Tourism Authority public information officer

Lahaina resident De Andre Makakoa lost his home in the fire and now spends his days on Kaanapali Beach with the Fishing for Housing community group. Makakoa said residents have called for sensitive messaging well before the fires, but their voices are louder than ever since Lahaina burned down.

“There needs to be messaging that goes out to the tourists that come in to tell them how to behave here,” Makakoa said. “A lot of times tourists aren’t actively trying to be disrespectful, but through ignorance comes that disrespect, you know what I mean? And so if we’re able to just the key points, you know, like, ‘Hey, be mindful about this. Don’t go near wildlife. If the ocean looks like this and there’s no locals in there, maybe you shouldn’t be there.'”

The HTA said the marketing to Canadians will be direct-to-consumer advertising with digital and television ads, as well as working with travel agents so they will educate customers before arranging their travel.

“So long as you do it mindfully,” Gionson said. “And so, for the time being, tourism’s role in helping Maui’s overall recovery is to ensure that the right kind of respectful visitor returns.”

Tourism officials said the $900,000 is coming from Hawaii’s Tourism Emergency Special Fund. The Canadian contract is currently scheduled for January through May 2024.