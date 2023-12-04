HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season is one of the most food heavy times we have each year.

But as much food as we get to eat, we sometimes get bored with the selections or feel guilty because our diet was left at the doorstep.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, KHON2.com decided to share some of our favorite dishes that can easily be recreated by you right at home.

Quinoa-stuffed acorn squash

Ingredients:

2 large acorn squash

1 cup quinoa

2 cups mixed vegetables (bell peppers, onions, spinach)

2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

2 teaspoons herbs and spices (such as thyme, rosemary, paprika)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Cut acorn squash in half, scoop out seeds, and brush with olive oil. Roast for 30-40 minutes.

Cook quinoa according to package instructions.

Sauté mixed vegetables in a pan with olive oil and herbs/spices. Mix with cooked quinoa.

Fill roasted acorn squash halves with the quinoa-vegetable mixture. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until heated through.

Herb-roasted turkey breast

Ingredients:

4-6 turkey breasts

2 teaspoons fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, sage)

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Pat dry the turkey breast and place it in a roasting pan. In a small bowl, mix chopped herbs, minced garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper to create a paste. Rub the herb paste all over the turkey breast. Roast the turkey breast in the oven for about 20 minutes per pound or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

Roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze

Ingredients:

1 bunch of Brussels sprouts

2-4 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Trim the ends of Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Toss Brussels sprouts in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then spread them on a baking sheet. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. In a small saucepan, simmer balsamic vinegar (and honey/maple syrup if using) until it reduces to a thick glaze. Drizzle the balsamic glaze over the roasted Brussels sprouts before serving.

Cauliflower mashed potatoes

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

2-4 cloves of garlic

chicken or vegetable broth to taste

olive or avocado oil or greek yogurt or sour cream to taste

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Steam or boil cauliflower florets and garlic cloves until tender. Drain excess water and transfer cauliflower and garlic to a food processor. Mix until smooth. Place in a mixing bowl. Add broth, oil/yogurt/cream, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Spinach and artichoke stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients:

Package of baby portobello, cremini or white cap mushrooms

4 cups of fresh spinach

1 can of artichoke hearts, diced

cream cheese or Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove, minced

parmesan cheese

Instrutions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Remove mushroom stems and clean the caps. Sauté chopped spinach, minced garlic and chopped artichoke hearts until wilted. Mix with cream cheese or Greek yogurt. Stuff mushroom caps with the spinach-artichoke mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese if desired. Bake for 15-20 minutes until mushrooms are tender and filling is golden.

Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

1/2 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

zest of 1 orange

lemon juice to taste

olive or avocado oil to taste

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix cooked quinoa with cranberries, nuts, parsley, orange zest, lemon juice, olive/avocado oil, salt and pepper. Adjust seasoning to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Baked Salmon with Lemon and Dill

Ingredients:

4-6 salmon fillets

2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped

1 lemon thinly sliced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1-2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Place salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle garlic powder, salt and pepper. Top with fresh dill and lemon slices. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork.

Baked Apples with Cinnamon and Walnuts

Ingredients:

2 apples (like Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

1 teaspoon of Saigon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).

Core the apples and place them in a baking dish.

Mix cinnamon with chopped walnuts (and honey/maple syrup if desired) and stuff the mixture into the center of each apple.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until apples are tender. Serve warm.

Fruit Skewers with Yogurt Dip

Ingredients:

Assorted fresh fruits (strawberries, pineapple, grapes, kiwi, etc.)

Wooden skewers

Greek yogurt

Honey or agave syrup

Vanilla extract (optional)

Instructions:

Thread assorted fruits onto wooden skewers.

Mix Greek yogurt with honey or agave syrup and a splash of vanilla extract for the dip.

Serve the fruit skewers with the yogurt dip as a healthy and refreshing dessert option.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

We hope you enjoy these fun and easy food creations!