WAIPAHU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a building fire in Waipahu on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 7:32 p.m.

HFD said firefighters found heavy smoke and fire emanating from the side of a single-family home. No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

“Bunch of smoke, really congested. Then, I seen one fire truck and an ambulance. I thought, must be a really big thing.” WAIKELE RESIDENT KAIO AKIYAMA

The fire was under control by 7:37 p.m. and extinguished by 8:01 p.m. Shortly after, the nine members of the household arrived home.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the five children and four adults that were displaced due to the blaze.

There are currently no damage estimates, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. HFD’s investigator is on the scene.