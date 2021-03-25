9-month-old girl in serious condition following vehicle crash on H3 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were taken to the hospital in serious and stable conditions following a motor vehicle accident on the H3 Freeway.

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.

The accident prompted a shutdown of all but one Kaneohe bound lane of the H3.

According to EMS, a 9-month-old girl and 31-year-old women were reported to be in serious condition, and a 3-year-old girl who was also in the car was reported to be in stable condition.

No further details are available at this time.