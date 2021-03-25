9-month-old girl in serious condition following vehicle crash on H3 Freeway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
h3 h-3 freeway_124722

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were taken to the hospital in serious and stable conditions following a motor vehicle accident on the H3 Freeway.

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The accident prompted a shutdown of all but one Kaneohe bound lane of the H3.

According to EMS, a 9-month-old girl and 31-year-old women were reported to be in serious condition, and a 3-year-old girl who was also in the car was reported to be in stable condition.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weak trade winds, with showers expected to continue over Oahu and Kauai

President Biden holds his first press conference

What will Biden address in his first press conference as president? Here's a preview from Washington

More Top Stories

Trending Stories