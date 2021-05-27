9 Hawaii students named National Cyber Scholars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A total of nine Hawaii high school students were named as National Cyber Scholars by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation on Thursday, May 27.

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation is a charitable organization aimed at helping the United States address the current cyber skills shortage.

Gov. David Ige says it is incredible to see the popularity of cybersecurity rise in Hawaii high schoolers.

“As cyber-attacks become more prevalent and confrontational in nature, it is incredible to see a rising interest in cybersecurity among high school students. These scholars prove that we have the talent to develop future leaders in technology right here in the islands. Congratulations to all Cyber scholars and finalists. We are proud of you for displaying your exceptional capabilities and knowledge while representing Hawaiʻi on a national stage.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The 2021 Cyber Scholars include:

Hitoki Kidahashi (Mid-Pacific Institute)

McKenzie Kurosu (Mid-Pacific Institute)

Ethan Morrell (James Campbell High School)

Micah Nishihira (Mililani High School)

Kirk Olkowski (home school)

Leonardo Sabetta (Mililani High School)

Sean Safi (ʻIolani School)

Shelby Sibert (Myron B. Thompson Academy)

Alexa Simao (ʻIolani School)

The Cyber Scholars competed in a 48-hour competition that challenged participants to solve security problems on computers or capture and defend computer systems. Hawaii students earned a combined $61,500 in scholarships and training opportunities.

Around 30,000 students tried to qualify for the competition, only 5,000 advanced. The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation provides $2 million in college scholarships and $13.8 million in cybersecurity training.

Click here to learn more about the National Cyber Scholarship Competition.