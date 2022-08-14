HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety reported a fire in Kahului on Sunday, August 14 around 12:26 p.m.

The brush fire was reported to be behind the Safeway on Hookele Street and Pulehu Road.

According to county officials, crews arrived at the scene and saw a brush fire quickly spreading through the dry brush from the strong winds.

Brush fire in Kahului on Sunday, August 14, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Fire Department)

Crews worked on containing the fire and contained 100 percent of the fire and stayed on the scene to make sure the fire did not continue to spread.

MFD said that about nine acres of brush were burned.