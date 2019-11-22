8th annual Murphy’s Turkey Tailgate Donation Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Murphy’s Bar & Grill and The O’ahu Swim Academy partnered together with the Hawai’i Foodbank for the 8th annual Turkey Tailgate Donation Drive.

This drive was only today at Murphy’s Bar & Grill in Chinatown, collection turkeys, non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

All donations went to the Hawai’i Foodbank to feel local families this Thanksgiving holiday.

“Murph is a true community hero, always going above and beyond to help those in need,” said Hawai’i Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani.

“We’re so grateful for his team’s continued efforts in support of Hawai’i’s hungry.”

For more information on Hawai’i Foodbank or Murphy’s Turkey Tailgate Donation Drive, please visit www.hawaiifoodbank.org.