$893,000 of damage after fire engulf structure in Wailua, Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Fire Department (KFD) responded to a single-story structure that took over 12 hours to extinguish, resulting in damage estimated at $893,000.

Firefighters said they discovered the structure engulfed in flames at around 9:10 p.m. The building was located on Kihei Road in Wailua.

KFD engaged in a defensive strategy until the fire was contained but firefighters stayed throughout the night to extinguish multiple flare-ups.

Firefighters remained at the scene until Thursday when the structure flared up in flames again at around 7:35 a.m.

Courtesy: Kauai Fire Department

The Department of Public Works helped move debris at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday and assisted with the final extinguishment.

KFD stated that one resident was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and personnel cleared the scene at around 2 p.m.

KFD said the structure is considered a total loss and the cause behind the fire is currently unknown due to extensive fire damage.