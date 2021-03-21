81 Coronavirus cases, one death reported in Hawaii on March 21

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 81 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

There are 41 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, 24 on Maui, one on Molokai and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu and one case from out-of-state were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 28,773

The state death toll rises to 454.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,375 (5)

Honolulu: 22,563 (41)

Kauai: 186

Maui: 2,610 (24)

Lanai: 109

Molokai: 31 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:899 (8)

Required Hospitalization: 1,950 (2)

Deaths: 454 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 826

Correction: A previous version of this story had the wrong number of new coronavirus cases in the headline. The number of new cases is 81 on March 21. The error has been corrected.