HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a sight that’s become too common for the Ocean Defenders Alliance. Volunteers cleaned up 8,600 pounds of marine debris from He’eia Pier in Kaneohe Harbor and over the years, they’ve noticed a difference in marine life.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The nonprofit has been helping to clear debris out of the ocean, but they said, the He’eia Kea Harbor in Kaneohe is one of the worst spots for garbage.

This past year, they cleaned out nearly 400 tires in this one spot and they said the work is not done yet.

“Tires have about 200 toxins in them. And so as they break down, those toxins leaked into the ocean into the bay. And so, it’s going to be affecting fish, especially with coral life that we have out here.” Marjorie Zensen, Ocean Defenders Alliance educator

Sunday morning volunteers pulled out 75 tires and Ocean Defenders Alliance said since cleaning out this bay over time, they’ve noticed clear water and better coral life. “A couple of years ago, the reef, you could hardly even see it, there was no fish. And if you actually go over there and look now, it looks like a lot of the reef fish are back now seeing somebody looks like a little aquarium over there. And it’s really refreshing to see that and see the marine life coming back to the area.” Said Gary Liebmann, an ODA volunteer diver.

ODA said most of the volunteers and some fishermen have an eye-opening experience and they’re glad the younger generation is willing to help the community. Marjorie Zensen, an Ocean Defenders Alliance educator, said “there was a boat owner talking to us today, he didn’t realize what’s down here. There are so many tires and so much trash down there.”

Luke Trefny is the co-owner of Aloha Junk Man and has been in partnership with Ocean Defenders Alliance. They volunteer their time to help properly dispose of the tires that get pulled out of the ocean. Trefny said, “We’re just hoping that we inspire other people to do the right thing.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ocean Defenders Alliance also hopes to educate students firsthand in the future.